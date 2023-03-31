Again, ASUU declares indefinite strike

Barely six months after resumption, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Taraba State University chapter, has declared indefinite strike over the inability of the government to pay earned academic allowances, promotion arrears, fractional payment of salaries to staff.

The strike according to ASUU leadership is to press home unsettled staff pension and gratuity scheme.

The national body of the union had granted the chapter permission to embark on the strike action to make demands amidst the state government’s rebuttal of claims that it is not owing workers’ salaries.

The chapter Chairman, Mr Samuel Shitaa, on Friday noted that other reasons for the industrial action include the non-implementation of agreements and perimeter fencing of the institution.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

