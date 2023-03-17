Again, Atiku hits Wike

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has lambasted the Rivers state governor, Nyesome Wike.

He said despite the involvement of Wike in the victory of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, that he can not be brought into governance.

The former Vice President said Tinubu cannot invite Wike to his dinner table because the governor is a ‘snake’.

In a statement signed by his spokesman, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku likened Wike to a prostitute claiming to be in business to feed the poor, stressing that nobody believes the lies perpetrated by the governor.

“Wike invited Peter Obi to Port Harcourt under the guise of commissioning projects only for him to work against the same Obi, then goes around to call Obi the hero of the election. This is obviously a shameless man who takes Nigerians for fools.

“Wike is a snake and that is why even after helping Tinubu to a dubious victory in Rivers State, even Tinubu cannot invite him to the dinner table because a snake is not the kind of animal you can invite into your home. Such animals cannot be domesticated,” he said.

