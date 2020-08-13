Again, Bandits invade Niger community, kill 14



Armed bandits have reportedly killed 14 villagers in Ukuru village in Mariga local government of Niger state.

The incident , it was learnt, occurred on Wednesday when the gunmen invaded the community,

The Police Public Relations Officer of the state Police Command (PPRO) Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the incident in Minna on Thursday.

He said, “The gunmen attacked the village at about 3:30pm on Wednesday.

“Five other persons sustained gunshot injuries and are receiving treatment at the Mariga General Hospital.”

He said policemen and local vigilantes are on the trail of the bandits who also rustled some cattle.

Chairman of the vigilante group in Ukuru, Ashafa S. Maikera, also confirmed the incident explaining that the heavily armed gunmen riding on over 52 motorcycles had laid ambush on the community over the night before striking in at about 4:00pm.

He said those who lost their lives include 13 men and a female who was having psychological problems.

He also disclosed that four of his men were among those that were killed in the attack.

Maikera said his team was overpowered by the armed men because of insufficient weapons.

He said, “the gunmen who attacked us were carrying sophisticated weapons, while my men only had Dane guns.”

While commending the Niger state government for supporting the state vigilante personnel, Maikeri appealed to governor Abubakar Bello to provide more funds and equipment to the outfit to enable its members discharge their responsibilities effectively.

Another resident from the community, Alhaji Musa Audu, also said in telephone interview that his cousin brother was killed.in the incident

According to him, the bodies of 14 persons have been found, explaining that many people who sustained injuries ran into nearby bush.