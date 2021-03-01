Again, Bandits kill 7 in Kaduna communities

Armed bandits attacked Kajinjiri and Rago villages both in Igabi Local Government Area (LGA) killing two people each.



The bandits also attacked Kutura Station in Chikun LGA where they killed three people.

Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan said Governor Nasir el-Rufai expressed sadness at the incident, while condoling with the families of the victims.

“On a sad note, security agencies have reported that armed bandits attacked Kajinjiri village, Igabi local government area and killed two residents identified as: Ibrahim Rabi’u and Abdulrahman Mohammad. One person, Kamal Murtala, sustained gunshot injuries, and is receiving treatment at a nearby facility.



“Similarly, in Rago Village also of Igabi local government area, bandits killed two locals identified as: Alhaji Ibrahim Iro and Muhammadu Rabiu.

“In a separate incident, gunmen invaded Kutura station, Kajuru local government area and killed three residents, identified as: Michael Shadari, Clement Aura Bili and Danlami Shaban.



“Governor Nasir el-Rufai noted the reports with sadness, and condoled the families of those killed in both attacks, while offering prayers for the repose of their souls. He also wished the injured victim from Kajinjiri village a quick recovery,” Aruwan said.

