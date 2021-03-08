Again, Bandits strike in Niger, abduct 30

Armed Bandits have struck again in Niger communities on Monday, abducting 30 villagers in kutunku town in the Wushishi local government area of the state.

It was learnt that heavily armed bandits stormed the village on foot and rounded up the villagers.



The bandits, it was gathered, decided to hid their motorcycles in a bush close to the village and trekked to their target, a development that did not arouse the suspicion of the villagers until it was too late.



A source from the village said, “They forced them to trek along with them to their camp,” adding that the bandits were yet to contact families of those kidnapped.

The source further disclosed that those abducted included 20 Gbagyi people, made up of 11 men and nine females and nine fulani and one person of another tribe.

One of the women abducted according to the source is billed to be married this weekend.



A senior local government official in the area said a report was made to the Divisional Police Officer in Zungeru, “but we are yet to hear from him.”

All efforts to get police confirmation of the story was abortive.



The Chairman of Rafi local government Council Alhaji Ismaila Modibo Kagara when contacted confirmed the incident but said it happened at Kutunku village in Wushishi local government area, a border town with Kundu in the Yakila district.

According to the account of the local government boss, 24 persons were kidnapped at Kutunku village, adding that the names of the victims have not been gotten.



Alhaji Modibo said the bandits also went to close by Adidi village where they kidnapped one Ibrahim Gamaagi before moving to the next village where they abducted unspecified number of people.

He said that last week, 18 persons traveling in three commercial vehicles were waylaid and abducted at Kundu in the same local government area, adding that since the abduction of these travelers nothing has been heard from their kidnappers.

Related

No tags for this post.