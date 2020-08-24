Again, Buhari announces fresh appointments

Hussaini Suleiman Kangiwa (northwest) has been named the chairman and James David Lalu (northcentral) as the executive secretary of the newly composed governing council of the national commission for Persons With Disabilities (PWD).

A statement issued by the special adviser to the president on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Monday, August 24, said Buhari’s action is in line with the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2019.

Here are the new composition

1. Hon. Dr Hussaini Suleiman Kangiwa – Chairman – North West

2. Oparaku Onyejelam Jaja – Member – South East

3. Philomena Isioma Konwea – Member – South South

4. Omopariola Busuyi Oluwasola – Member – South West

5. Amina Rahma Audu – Member – North West

6. Mrs Esther Andrew Awu – Member – North Central

7. Abba Audu Ibrahim – Member – North East

8. James David Lalu – Executive Secretary – North Central

