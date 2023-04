President Muhammadu Buhari has terminated the appointment of the Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), Saratu Umar.

In a statement by the special adviser to the president on Media and publicity, Femi Adesina, on Thursday said the termination takes immediate effect.

The President also mandated the most senior Director in the Commission to immediately take over in the interim.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp