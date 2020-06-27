Again, CAF may postpone AFCON

There are very strong indications that next year’s AFCON in Cameroon may be played a year later in 2022 because of the several delays caused by the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The 2021 AFCON is originally fixed to be played from January 9 to February 6, 2021 in Cameroon.

“The Nations Cup could be postponed by 12 months,” a top official told international agency Reuters.

The executive committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) will meet Tuesday to decide on new dates for their showpiece event.

The qualifiers scheduled for September have already been postponed with only two rounds of matches played, while the 2022 World Cup qualifiers are slated for October and November.

Three-time champions Super Eagles finished third at the expanded 2019 AFCON, which featured 32 teams.

They top Group L with six points after two matches.

