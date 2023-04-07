Again, Chelsea name Lampard coach 

Frank Lampard has been appointed Chelsea manager until the end of the season – just over two years after he was sacked by the club.

The 44-year-old, the club’s record goalscorer, takes over following Graham Potter’s dismissal on Sunday.

Lampard, who has been out of a job since he was dismissed by Everton in January, previously managed the Blues from July 2019 until January 2021.

Chelsea are 11th in the Premier League and are away to Wolves on Saturday.

They are 14 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, despite having spent more than £550m on new players this season, but are through to the Champions League quarter-finals and face Real Madrid in the first leg on Wednesday.

Co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali said former midfielder Lampard will take charge while they continue an “exhaustive process” to find a permanent manager.

“We want to provide the club and our fans with a clear and stable plan for the remainder of the season,” a statement said.

“We want to give ourselves every chance of success and Frank has all of the characteristics and qualities we need to drive us to the finish line.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

