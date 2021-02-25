Again, court denies Maina bail, says application lacks merit



Former chairman of defunct Pension Reformed Taskforce Team, Abdulrasheed Maina was Thursday denied bail by a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja.

The judge also dismissed his request for an order to set aside the November 18 and December 4, 2020 orders.

In a ruling delivered by Justice Okon Abang, he held that Maina’s application for bail lacked merit.

According to the trial judge, granting bail was at the court’s discretion, saying the ex-pension boss did not deserve bail after jumping the first bail.

The judge held further that Maina did not place sufficient materials before the court to convince the court that he deserves the second bail.

He said the medical report brought from the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital showed that Maina was not under any medical emergency.

The judge said having fled to the Republic of Niger and Chad in violation of the court order, “He has disappointed the court.”

Maina who debunked the argument that he had jumped bail, insisted that he fled to the Republic of Niger to have a knee surgery.

“If the knee surgery had not been done, my leg would have been amputated,” Maina said.

