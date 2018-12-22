Again, Deji Adeyanju remanded in prison custody

An activist and member of Our Mumu Don Do group, Deji Adeyanju, has been remanded in prison custody until February 6, 2019, by the Chief Magistrate Court in Kano.

The court on Friday took the plea of Adeyanju, who was charged with complicity in series of murders since 2000.

The court said that it lacked jurisdiction to hear murder charges against Adeyanju, who had been arrested since December 13.

The activist stood trial on similar charges between 2005 and 2009 but was discharged and acquitted by the Kano State High Court.

He was, however, arrested and detained for five days in Abuja, before he was moved to Kano.

The Chief Magistrate, Hassan Fagge, had on December 19, 2018, ordered his remand and scheduled for bail hearing but when the court resumed on Friday, Fagge said he had determined that he lacked the power to hear the homicide charges brought against Adeyanju by the Police.

He ordered that the accused be moved to Kano Central Prison.

