Again, Drogba fails to emerge Ivorian football President 

Chelsea legend, Didier Drogba’s hope of becoming the President of Ivorian Football Federation (IFF) has been crushed.

This is after the former African best footballer was defeated by Yacine Idriss Diallo in the first round of the elective general assembly which took place on Saturday.

Diallo polled 59 votes as against Drogba’s 21 votes, while Sory Diabaté got 50 votes to place second.

In the second round of voting between the two leading candidates, Diallo beat Diabaté by 63 votes to 61 to be elected as the new president of IFF.

