Again, Ebonyi boils as gunmen kill 3 police officers, set vehicle ablaze





At least three policemen have been confirmed killed by gunmen in Ebonyi state.





Source confirmed to Blueprint that the attack that started around 10:30 pm on Monday night had three cops gunned down while the attackers also made away with AK-47 riffles of the deceased policemen.

The incident, according to our source, took place in front of a police station along Enugu-Abakaliki highway.

A police van was also said to have been burnt in the raid.



The policemen, who met their untimely death were said to have mounted a roadblock in front of the station when the gunmen opened fire on them.







The source further said the gunmen came in a hummer bus, which probably deceived the policemen who possibly thought it was a commercial vehicle.

He said, “The incident started around 10:30 pm and lasted for some time.

We heard heavy gunshots and later found out it was an attack on police station at Ishielu here.

“The policemen killed were on duty; they mounted road block when these people came in a hummer bus. I believe the policemen were deceived by thinking it was a commercial bus.

“They burnt one of the police vans in the station.



“The remains of the three police victims have been deposited at a mortuary in Abakaliki after they were confirmed dead by doctors,” the source said.





So far, not less than 10 policemen have been killed in Enugu in two different attacks by gunmen who stormed checkpoints last week.





Police spokesperson, Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident.





She however said she could not give details of casualty figures until a visit to the scene of the incident.