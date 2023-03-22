Again, Fayose speaks on ‘joining APC’

Following open endorsement of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the 2023 presidential election, former governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele fayose, has said he will never decamp to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He disclosed this during an interview on the Channels Television show, Politics Today.

Fayose said, “Many people in Nigeria have been confronted with what they have said at different times and they either recant or say something new.

“I stand here to tell you that I will never be a member of the APC. I am not in politics for what it is anymore. I have been given a fair opportunity to lead Ekiti two times and defeated two incumbents.

“I have no apology for my action now and in the future. I have not hidden my respect for Bola Asiwaju.”

Fayose also stated that the main opposition PDP was fractured and never prepared for the 2023 elections.

Fayose called on leaders in the country to buckle up for the next electioneering process.

