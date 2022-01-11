Again, FCTA clears illegal settlers, scavengers, traders in Gwarinpa

In furtherance to its renewed effort against proliferation of environmental nuisances, the FCT Administration Monday cleared hundreds of shanties hitherto used for residential and commercial purposes, mainly by scavengers, traders and settlers.

Mostly affected were illegal structures and scrap materials sitting on a right of way of a major road network around Angwan Berberi, off EFAB Estate, and behind Kado Fish Market, near Lifecamp axis of Gwarinpa District of Abuja.

Also removed were Illegal settler residences built with sacks inside an undeveloped plot beside the Redeemed Christian Church of God EFAB Road by Adebowale Gas Station in the area.

The exercise was carried out by FCTA officials under the umbrella of its Security Command and Control Centre with over two hundred joint security personnel and field officers drawing from Development Control Department, Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) and other relevant agencies.

Explaining the exercise, Ikharo Attah, the Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to the FCT Minister, said the action followed a complaint sent to the FCT Administration through Command and Control Centre, due to high level of proliferation of shanties, scavengers (aka Baba-Bolas) and others in the area.

Attah said the FCTA discovered a very worrisome development on the road, which is Cadastral C02 road corridor here in Gwarinpa, which people started building houses on it.

According to him, “We cleared all the shanties and we have marked the houses, and warned people to be aware of two areas they must not build on- road corridors and waterways.

“We have given them enough time to move, some of them we have removed before, and they returned. So we keep giving enough time over and over again, and the question is we have given you enough time, but have you given the government enough time before coming to put illegalities?”