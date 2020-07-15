Again, FG makes fresh pronouncement on WAEC – Minister



The federal government does not deem it safe to reopen schools yet, Minister of State for Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, has said.

The minister said this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the Ministry of Education considers reopening of schools too risky in view of the cases of Coronavirus in the country.



He said the government’s position on the resumption of schools remains the same, as it is still meeting with stakeholders in the education sector to chart a way forward.

“We are still meeting with parents over that, we are not confident yet that everywhere is safe, the number of COVID-19 infections from the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) are still very alarming and we have presented this to parents and all stakeholders in the education ecosystem.

“We are still meeting with them; in fact, there is a stakeholder meeting slated for Monday next week,” he said.



He said the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) is also consulting and looking at a possible change of date for final year exams for secondary school leavers.

“WAEC on its own part is also negotiating with other West African countries to look at possible shifts in date and once they are through with that meeting and hopefully when we are also through with the consultations, if there is any change in the ministry’s position, we will communicate,” he said.