

The North East Caucus in the National Assembly has re-elected Senator Danjuma Goje ( APC Gombe Central) and Rt Hon Mohammad Tahir Monguno (Bomo) as its chairman and deputy chairman respectively.

This is as the federal lawmakers from the zone kicked against non inclusion of any Airport from the area among those already penciled down across the remaining five geo- political zones by the Aviation Ministry for commencement of Domestic flights on 21st of June , 2020.



In a jointly signed statement by the entire caucus members dated June 8, 2020, other elected executive officials of the caucus are Haliru Dauda Jika (Bauchi) as Secretary Secretary, Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed (APC Adamawa Central ) as Treasurer, Hon David Abel Fuoh ( Taraba ) as Publicity Secretary, and Hon Tijjani Zanna Zakariya (Yobe) as Financial Secretary .



The caucus in the statement expressed special congratulations to Sen. Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan for his election as the President of the Senate just as it expressed its sincere appreciation to his Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari for the creation of the North East Development Commission.



According to the statement , members of the caucus resolved at the election which held on Saturday in Abuja that a letter of commendation should be written to the Board and Management of the North East Development Commission for a successful take off.



They expressed their willingness and determination to support and cooperate with the six state governors of the zone, security chiefs, religious leaders. traditional rulers and indeed all other individuals in the effort to bring an end to the insecurity problem bedevilling the zone over the years.



The caucus while thanking the Federal Government for Its determination to construct the Mambala Power Project however urged that the process be sped up in order to achieve the cleaned economy. petit cat and succat benefits with minimum delay.



The caucus however expressed its disappointment with the Federal Ministry of Aviation for leaving out the entire zone among the airports to be opened on June 21, 2020.

The zone according to them, has several Airports and at least one should have been selected like it was done to the other five zones.

The statement included that the caucus meeting was attended by the President of Senate , Senator Ahmad Lawan (APC Yobe East).