Again gunmen attack Imo Police station, kill 2 officers, raze building, vehicles

Unknown gunmen Sunday attacked the Isu LGA Police station in Imo state, destroyed the building, killed two police officers, leaving one injured and damaged some vehicles in the premises.

A press release made available by the Imo Police Command’s spokesman, CSP Mike Abattam, to newsmen had it that armed men suspected to be members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)/ Eastern Security Network (ESN) in their numbers came in two (2) Toyota Sienna Buses, a Toyota Camry Car and unspecified number of motorcycles, attacked the station from the rear axis.

He said shot sporadically, threw petrol bombs and Improvised Explosive Devices (I.E.D) that ignited the station.

However, he said that police operatives of the division immediately, responded by engaging the hoodlums in a gun duel and due to the superior fire-power of the police, the hoodlums were dealt a heavy blow and they scampered for safety, running in different directions with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.

“The gallant police operatives did not relent, they gave the hoodlums a hot chase and while escaping, some ran into Golden Suite Hotel and Isu Villa Hotel respectively, the two hotels were immediately cordoned and raided and in the process , a total of Twelve (12) motorcycles without identification numbers and two vehicles one (1) Lexus RX350 SUV and one (1) Lexus RX330 SUV believed to have been used by the hoodlums were seen and recovered. Also,seventeen (17) male suspects and a female suspect were arrested and are undergoing interrogation.

“However, the fire and Improvised Explosives Devices (IED) affected some vehicles and part of the building of the division, and unfortunately, two police officers paid the supreme prize, while one sustained minor bullet injury on his head”, Abattam lamented.