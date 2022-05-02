Again, gunmen go on rampage, kill brothers, 2 others in Anambra communities

Barely four days after gunmen killed five persons at a drinking joint in Osumenyi and a policewoman in Ukpor, all in Nnewi South Local Government Area (LGA) of Anambra state, another set of hoodlums in the early hours of Monday, killed four more people in different parts of the state.

Some video clips trending on social media showed that two of the victims were killed in Ukpor, the headquarters of Nnewi South LGA, while two others were murdered along Udorji road, beside St. Mary’s Church, Ozubulu, in Ekwusigo LGA.

Blueprint gathered that the deceased at Ukpor, identified as Godwin Ikechukwu Modobi and Nnajiofor Modobi were two brothers of the same parents, and hailed from the community

A source close to the family revealed that Godwin was a direct younger brother to Nnajiofor, and was also a former Youth leader in the community.

A source claimed that the gunmen first killed Nnajiofor right in their house when they invaded their home in the wee hours of Monday, and later blind-folded and abducted the younger brother, whom they eventually killed close to Utu junction and dumped his corpse at the centre of the road.

This was corroborated by one of the trending videos from the scenes of the incident, which showed the corpse lying lonely at the centre of the deserted expressway, without any single vehicle or pedestrian coming or going through the road.

The Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, was yet to respond to the calls and texts sent for him to confirm the report as it press time.

