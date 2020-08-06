Unknown gunmen have reportedly killed 22 people in a fresh attack on four communities in Atyap Chiefdom, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna state in the late hours of Wednesday and early Thursday.

There is currently 24 hours curfew in Zangon Kataf, Kaura, Kauru and Jema’a LGA in the Southern Kaduna senatorial zone to stem the spate of sectarian crises in the area.

Only last week, security agencies in Kaduna state had assured of their renewed vigour and determination to stamp out killings in the area.

According to a source who spoke in confidence, the attackers launched coordinated attacks on Apyia’Shyim, A’Piako, Atak’Mawei, and Kibori villages all in Atyap Chiefdom of Zangon Kataf local government area.

They stormed the four villages shooting sporadically, killing people at sight, while setting houses in the communities on fire.

“It rained all through the night in the area and the attackers had unchallenged operations from around 10 pm Wednesday which entered early hours of Thursday.

“By the time they were done, 22 corpses have so far been recovered at about 12 pm on Thursday, while the search is still on. They also burnt several houses,” the source said.

Secretary, Atyap Traditional Council, Mr Stephen Akut, while confirming the development, said, “the attackers were said to be in their numbers and the casualty figures are still sketchy. Security operatives have been mobilised to the affected communities.”

But, Chairman of Zango Kataf local government area, Dr Elias Manza, confirmed that 19 corpses have been recovered in three communities.

He said three corpses were recovered in Kurmin Masara, six in Apyia Shyam (Asha’a Wuce) and 10 in Takmawai where the destruction of property was massive.

Kaduna State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Muhammed Jalige, said he could not confirm the latest development as at time of filling this report.