Again, gunmen kill three security men, cart away riffles in Cross River

Gun wielding men have killed two policemen and one soldier at two checkpoints in Obubra, Central Cross River, barely five days after four policemen were ambushed and killed along Calabar/Idundu road in Calabar municipality of the state.

In a press release, the Police in the state described the attack on its men as ‘unfortunate’, but denied that six policemen lost their lives as reported by some online platforms.

The release, which was signed by the spokesman for the state command, DSP Irene Ugbo, read in part: “The Cross River State command regrets and condemns the unfortunate attack on Policemen by unknown gunmen at two checkpoints in Obubra LGA early hours of today, Wednesday, 3rd March 2021.

“The command hereby refutes the trending news making the rounds in some quarters that six Policemen were killed in the said attack. This press statement is hereby issued to clear the air that two Policemen lost their lives, one injured and responding to treatment.

“Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, CP S. K. Akande calls for calm while frantic effort is ongoing to get to the root of this incident.

“The Command enjoins residents and well meaningful Cross Riverians to view security as a collective venture by sharing genuine information with the Police.We are resolute to making Cross River State peaceful for all and confront this security monster in the state, headlong.”

Similarly, an anonymous source from the Nigerian Army in Calabar, also confirmed the army lost an officer.

He said, “When the incident occurred, some soldiers were sent from the 245 Recce Battalion, Ikom, to arrest the situation. On getting there, the gunmen seeing the soldiers abandoned their vehicles and ran into the forest. On the verge of exchanging bullets, one soldier was shot, who later died.”

However, an eyewitness, who preferred anonymity, disagreed with the casualty figure, insisting six policemen and one soldier lost their lives, saying the incident happened at Oyadama and Ofatura in Obubra.

He said, “The people came in a vehicle in the morning and were chanting ‘IPOB songs’. They came from Nko side in Yakurr LGA and attacked the checkpoint at Oyadama and killed four Police officers before heading to Ofatura to kill another two police officers.

“They also shot one soldier in the hand in one of the checkpoints. He later died. They carted away all the arms belonging to the security personnel.”

