Again, gunmen strike in Enugu, kill policeman, burn operational vehicles

Gunmen on Friday in Nsukka, Enugu State, killed a policeman and set ablaze patrol vehicles in two different police check points in the area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the policeman was killed in Umanu junction in Nsukka while the police patrol vehicle was set ablaze along Ibeagwa-Ani road in the area.

An eyewitness in Umanu junction who pleaded anonymity told NAN in Nsukka on Friday that around 6.20 am, residents started hearing sporadic gun shots in the area.

“I quickly rushed to my doors to ensure that all of them are well locked.

“I switched off all electric lights in my house and told my wife and children to keep quiet because I thought it was armed robbers,” he said.

He said after some minutes the gun shots stopped he saw people rushing to the junction and I joined them only to see a lifeless policeman on the ground.

“They said the policeman was killed during gun duel between police team on check point and the gunmen,”he said.

A trader, who was an eyewitness at the Ibeagwa-Ani Road incident where police van was set ablaze said that he was in a commercial bus going to Nkwo Ibeagwa-Ani Market when they sighted police van on fire with five armed men who masked their faces watching the vehicle.

“Our driver quickly reversed and drove to a safer distance where we watched until the gunmen zoomed off shooting sporadically.

“When we reached the scene of the incident the van has already burnt to ashes, we stopped like other road users for some minutes and continue our journey,” he said.

When contacted, Mr Daniel Ndukwe, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Enugu State, confirmed the incident.

“Yes, there was an attack on Police Operatives in Nsukka today.

“But the details are still sketchy. I will communicate you once I get details, please,” Ndukwe said.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

