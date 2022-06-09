Again, gunmen strike in Ondo, kill residents

Four days after, terrorists currently rampaging Ondo state, have struck again, this time killing another six persons, just a day after the official figure of the fatalities of the shooting of worshippers at the St. Francis Catholic Church, was put at 40.

The terrorists had stormed the church on Sunday, shortly after the end of the morning mass and started shooting indiscriminately, killing scores in the process and injuring others, an attack that has sent shock waves reverberating across Nigeria and beyond.

The Owo attack and others preceding it, formed the centre of a debate on the floor of the British parliament on Wednesday, where the general insecurity, including the wanton kidnapping of persons also featured and hotly debated by the parliamentarians.

In the latest incident, the gunmen, were said to have stormed Sabi and Igba area in Ondo town on motorcycles and shot the victims, said to be road side traders in the town at close range and robbed residents of the area before they took off.

While some people attributed the attack to the activities of cultists attacking rival groups, others said the mission of the gunmen was unknown as they shot sporadically, killing three persons, including a commercial driver that stopped to eat in the area, who was shot dead.

Speaking on the matter, Fumilayo Odunlami, a Superintendent of Police (SP), who is the spokesman of the Ondo State Police Command, spokesman, said she needed time to get the proper information on the development and would issue a statement after getting the right briefs.

However another police source, who confirmed the incident, which has already put the entire community on the edge, said the gunmen were armed robbers who attempted to rob residence and traders in the area.

