Again, gunmen strike, kidnap commissioner’s wife, daughter

Gunmen on Saturday morning abducted the wife and daughter of the Commissioner of Environment in Plateau State, Idi Bamaiyi.

According to reports, both mother and daughter were abducted when the gunmen invaded the residence of the commissioner.

The assailants were said to have forced their way into the house in the early hours before abducting the victims in Gindiri township of Mangu Local Government Area of the state.

According to eyewitnesses, the attack lasted for about an hour as the gunmen blocked major roads in the township while the operation was ongoing.

Gindiri township and its environs have been under a series of attacks by gunmen in the past few weeks during which several residents were abducted.

Police were yet to make any statement as at time of filling this report.