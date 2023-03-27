Again, gunmen strike, Kill 3 NSCDC officers in Imo 

Gunmen, Monday, killed three officers of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) at the Airport village, Obiangwu in Ngor Okpala local government area of Imo State.

Blueprint correspondent gathered that the officers were moving in a vehicle when they were ambushed and attacked by the hoodlums but the reason for the killing was not yet known as at the time of filing this report.

It was further gathered that some security agencies, especially armed men have been deployed to the crime scene and arrests are being made.

The Imo Police Command’s spokesman, ASP Henry Okoye, has confirmed the incident.



Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

