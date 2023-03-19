Again, Haaland hala hat-trick as Manchester City burn Burnley, berth in FA Cup semis

Erling Haaland scored his sixth hat-trick of the season as Man City turned on the style to thrash Vincent Kompany’s Burnley 6-0 in the FA Cup quarter-final.

Kompany was given a warm reception by the Etihad Stadium but the pleasantries on the field were in short supply as ruthless Haaland scored twice in the first half to put City on the way to a fifth consecutive FA Cup semi-final.

Pep Guardiola’s purring side stepped on the gas further after the break, running Sky Bet Championship leaders Burnley ragged as Haaland grabbed his second hat-trick of the week on 59 minutes following up his five goals in 65 minutes against RB Leipzig in midweek. It’s now 42 goals for the season for the Norwegian goal machine.

Haaland was substituted with the game safe, so Cole Palmer and Julian Alvarez, who scored twice, got in on the scoring act.

City will play either Manchester United, Fulham, Brighton, Grimsby, Blackburn or Sheffield United in the semi-final at Wembley.

