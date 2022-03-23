Again, hoodlums attack FCTA taskforce, 5 officers sustain injuries 















Several members of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Taskforce on Wednesday escaped death, after they were attacked by hoodlums with stones, cutlasses and other dangerous weapons in Kuchingoro community.



Five officers of the Taskforce were not lucky as they sustained various degrees of injury.

At least 10 suspects were arrested and handed over to the police for investigation and prosecution.



The Taskforce team was in the community in continuation of its ongoing cleanup and the clampdown on okada riders violating traffic rules along the Lugbe-Airport road axis.



Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, who was among the officers who escaped unhurt, said the hoodlums apparently were angered that the shanties and illegal structures housing them under electrical high tension installations were being removed.



Attah reaffirmed that the Taskforce would not be deterred by the serial attacks by people who are opposed to the enforcement of orders and regulations needed to make Abuja a model city.



According to him, while lawless people remain defiant to orders and policies of government, the enforcement team will also remain committed to its mandate.



He said, “We came here to remove illegal structures that are painted Airport road in bad light, we were clearing the roadsides of traders, Okada riders, all of a sudden, some hoodlums appeared and started throwing stones.



“We are not deterred, the Airport road must be cleaned. So many of the structures were built under high tension wire, and we are pushing Okada riders and taxi drivers back to the community.”



The Islamic cleric of Kuchingoro Community, Imam Usman Yahaya who was also caught up in the attack, has condemned the actions of the hoodlums, saying he supported the removal of the illegal structures and fight against criminalities in the area.



