Again, Islamic Movement cries out over El-Zakzaky’s continued detention

The Islamic Movement has again cried out over the continued detention of their leader, Sheikh Ibraheem Ya’qoub El-Zakzaky.

According to the group, their leader deteriorating health condition while in detention was the main reason behind the commencement of its daily Free Zakzaky protest in Abuja

It will be recalled that despite several courts judgments that ordered the unconditional release of the leader and his wife Zeenah Ibraheem, the Buhari regime has continued to violate their rights by placing a travel ban on them and seizing their international passports.

In its argument, the movement said the ruling of the Kaduna High Court that discharged and acquitted the couple confered on them the opportunity to travel for medical treatment, saying the Buhari regime has however, frustrated the court judgment by directing the Attorney General of the Federation, the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) to continue withholding the international passports of the couple.

The new call was contained in a Press release dated 24th March, 2023 and signed by Fatima Aliyu Adam of the Academic Forum of the Islamic movement in Nigeria.

The statement reads in part: ” The public will recall that on December 2, 2016, the Federal High Court, Abuja ordered the unconditional release of Sheikh El-Zakzaky and his wife.

Also, on the 5th August 2019, the Kaduna State High Court ordered the couple’s release in order for them to visit an Indian hospital for medical treatment, which was frustrated by the Buhari regime.

“On February 24, 2020, the Kaduna High Court also affirmed the couple unfit for trial, so an order was given directing the officials of the central prison in Kaduna to grant them access to their doctors, but all to no avail.

“Again, on July 28, 2021, the Kaduna High Court discharged and acquitted the couple of all the allegations levelled against them.

“The public should note that Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife have multiple life-threatening health challenges as a result of the Zaria massacre, and up to this moment, there are numerous bullets in their bodies, and fractures of the bullets are releasing poison into their blood. The health situation of Sheikh El-Zakzaky and his wife does not only require qualified medical professionals but also a medical facility with up-to-date equipment.

“Certainly, the deteriorating health condition of His Eminence Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky (H), while in detention is the main reason behind the commencement of the daily Free Zakzaky protest in Abuja. Despite police brutality, the protest started on January 8, 2018, and it is on record that from 2018 to 2021, police and army have killed 78 Free Zakzaky protesters, 2 journalists, and numerous passers-by (Abuja residents).

“It is obvious that the Buhari regime has no respect or regard for court orders; hence, we are calling for more protests to demand the release of travel documents of Sheikh Ibraheem Ya’qoub El- Zakzaky (H) and his wife Zeenah Ibraheem, as well as removing the travel ban placed on them.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

