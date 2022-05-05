Again, journalists, stakeholders tackle FG on press freedom, launch manual

In celebration of the 2022 World Press Freedom Day, major players in the media industry, including the Centre for Journalism Innovation and Development (CJID) (formerly the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ)), the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), university dons, among other stakeholders, have tackled the federal government on the freedom of the press in Nigeria.

The stakeholders bared their minds Thursday in Abuja during the launch of a book for journalists by the CJID, entitled Press Freedom: A Training Manual, with the support of an international organization, the Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung.

In attendance at the event were the acting Executive Director of CJID, Dr Tobi Oluwatoba, Deputy Director Representative of Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung, Marija Peran, National President of NUJ, Comrade Chris Isiguzo, Editor-in-Chief of Premium Times, Mr Musikilu Mojeed, Editor, daly trust Newspaper, Mr Hamza Idris, Former Chairman National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Prof Chidi Odinkalu, lecturer, department of Mass Communication, University of Jos, Prof. Victor Alumsh Ayedun, among others.

Addressing participants at the event, Deputy Director Representative of Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung, Marija Peran, said that the organization has been contributing its quota to the development of Nigeria in the past 20 years of operating in the country, especially through the training and support of journalists, adding that the freedom of the press is critical in the enthronement of democracy in Nigeria.

Speaking during a panel discussion on state surveillance and threats to journalism practice in the 21st century, Editor-in-Chief of Premium Times, Mr Musikilu Mojeed, said that the practice of journalism in Nigeria is being made difficult as a result of the federal government, politicians and highly placed individuals procuring sophisticated gadgets to hack into computers, mobile phones and other devices used by journalists in the discharge of their duties.

Mojeed lamented that the federal government spend a lot of money in paying people to attack, discredit and ridicule credible reports of journalists on social media and then fail to act on revelations of journalists, thereby pushing many practicing journalists into depression.

“We are talking about food security, nonpayment of salaries and a lot of difficulties, but the Nigerian government is spending a lot of money on gadgets to monitor journalists and to avoid surveillance. Government acquiring sophisticated gadgets is not entirely negative, especially with the issue of insecurity in Nigeria, but the way the gadgets are being deployed is the source of concern. There is no proper guidelines, there are no rules on the deployment.

“For instance, few years ago, a Premium Times reporter was arrested over a report that the IGP didn’t want revealed. When we got there, the Investigative Police Officer told us he has already obtained our reporter’s call records and bank balance statement. What is the relationship between bank details and the publication the IGP didn’t like? That is what they are doing now, with the connivance of the NCC, telcom operators and banks. All they have to do is to write to NCC, banks, MTN, Airtel and others and they were obtain the record of journalists even for unrelated matters.

“Another danger is the employment of internet trolls by the federal and state governments. They are employed to lie in wait and anytime a journalist publishes a story that is critical of government, they discredit the story and question the credibility of the medium platform. This has led to depression on the part of journalists,” he said.

On his part, National President of NUJ, Comrade Chris Isiguzo, said journalists in Nigeria were not free as a result of poor or nonpayment of salaries by media houses, calling on the federal government, media houses and concerned authorities to pay attention to the protection of journalists; in order for democracy to be enthroned in Nigeria.

“For a democracy to work, you must have a media that is free from intimidation. We use this World Press Freedom day to call on government, media houses and concerned authorities to pay attention to the protection of journalists. We have to take our destinies in our hands. If we must compete with our colleagues in outside countries, we have to develop a strategy for our media to work. We have to map out a salary structure that works for the media. With good salary for journalists, we will tackle other challenges and we hope that the safety of journalists will be better by next year,” he said.

Also speaking, the book reviewer, Prof. Victor Alumsh Ayedun, said the book was a veritable tool for the training of journalists and should be made available to media houses, journalism institutes and the general public; in order to propagate the message against press attacks.

