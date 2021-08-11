Again, Judge’s absence stalls Baba Ijesha’s trial

The trial of Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, alias Baba Ijesha in the alleged rape scandal could not hold on Wednesday due to the absence of the presiding judge, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo.

Blueprint recalls that after granting him bail at the last sitting, the Ikeja Special Offences Court Wednesday adjourned his trial till September 27, 2021.

The presiding Judge this Blueprint learnt is currently attending a Judges Retreat alongside other members of the Lagos State Judiciary.

Baba Ijesha as fondly called was arraigned on June 24 and is charged with six counts bordering on defilement of a minor.

The offence, the prosecution said, contravened the provisions of sections 135, 259, 262, 263 and 262 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

During an interface with newsmen, the court registrars disclosed that the new trial date has been communicated to all the parties to the suit.

So far, two witnesses have been presented by the prosecution led by Mrs Olayinka Adeyemi, the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The first prosecution witness was a popular actress and comedienne, Ms Damilola Adekoya, alias Princess who doubles as the foster mother of the minor (name withheld) while the second prosecution witness is the minor.

The two prosecution witnesses testified against the embattled actor at the last court proceedings held on July 27.

According to the charge, the defendant committed the offence in 2013, 2014 and on April 19 at Iwaya, Yaba area of Lagos.

“Sometime between 2013 and 2014, the defendant sexually abused the complainant (name withheld), then aged seven, by inserting his car keys into her vagina.

“He also placed her on his lap, touched her in a sexual manner and rubbed his penis on her body.

“On April 19, he indecently treated and sexually assaulted the complainant, now 14, by sucking her fingers and touching her in a sexual manner.

“He also attempted to have sexual intercourse with the complainant by unbuckling his belt and unzipping his trousers after sexually assaulting her,” the DPP told the court.