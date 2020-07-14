Again, Kogi security squad foils kidnap operation along Lokoja-Abuja highway

Barely 24 hours after the Kogi state joint taskforce of vigilante and neighbourhood watch repelled Kidnapping operation along Lokoja-Abuja road which led to the death of two kidnappers, the dare-devil kidnappers returned to the same spot Monday night at about 11pm.

In the ill-fated operation, the state security taskforce confronted the criminals, and killed one of the kidnappers, before chasing others into their camp.

This was made known by the Chief press Secretary to the state governor, Onogwu Muhammed, on Tuesday.