Again, Mo Salah emerges Premier League best player of the season

Mohammed Salah has won his second PFA Premier League Player of the Year award after his sensational 2021-22 season, with Phil Foden retaining his Young Player gong.

The Liverpool star, 29, joins a prestigious list of legends including Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry to win the annual award more than once.

Salah tied Son Heung-min for the Golden Boot with 23 goals last season.

His heroics led the Reds to within minutes of their second Premier League crown, but for Manchester City’s heroics late in the season finale.

The Egyptian star joins Ronaldo, Henry, Mark Hughes, Alan Shearer, Gareth Bale and Kevin de Bruyne as the only stars to win the award more than once.

On his reward for a fine season, Liverpool ace Salah said: “It’s a great honour to win a trophy, individual or collective and this one is big so, very happy and very proud of that.

Alisson beat Ederson to a spot between the sticks with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk joined by Antonio Rudiger and Joao Cancelo in defence.

Thiago was named alongside Man City duo De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva in midfield in the star-studded XI.

