Again, Naija Ratels boss drums support for Aisha Buhari Cup, preaches sustainability

The Proprietor of the Naija Ratels FC of Abuja, a current wave in Nigeria Women Football Barrister Paul Edeh has called on the organisers of the Aisha Buhari Cup to ensure that they sustain the tournament after the first lady must have left office.

Barrister Edeh who was a guest on FCT Football Updates personality interview segment on Sunday said the tournament is the best thing that will happen to women football not only in Nigeria, but in the whole of Africa.

According to him, “the tournament will give the Super Falcons and other participating countries the opportunity to have robust competitions among themselves.

“This tournament is going to be the best thing to happen to our women football in Africa, I have endorsed the tournament, and I am very confident that the organisers will do more in ensuring that it’s sustained.”

The philanthropist who rated the Board of the Nigeria Women Football League high, said the body should work in synergy with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to better the welfare of women football clubs in the country.