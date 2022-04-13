Again, Navy impounds 230 contraband rice in Akwa Ibom



The Nigerian Navy, Forward Operating Base (FOB), Ibaka, Mbo Local Government Area in Akwa Ibom has impounded 230 bags of smuggled rice concealed inside market women boat.

The Commanding Officer, FOB, Navy Capt. Muhammed Kabiru, made this known to newsmen in Ibaka on Wednesday while handing over the bags of smuggled rice to the Nigeria Custom Service (NCS).

Kabiru, who was represented by the Base Operations Officer, Lt. -Cdr. Samuel Olowookere, said the 230 bags of rice were seized from smugglers on Sunday, April 10, during routine patrol.

He explained that the smugglers were arrested along Effiat waterways in Mbo LGA of the state during the routine patrol of men and officers of the forward operating base.

He said that the smugglers on sighting the naval patrol team jumped into the creek and abandoned the boat with the consignment to evade arrest.

The commanding officer said that the seizure was premise on the directives of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Auwul Gambo, of zero tolerance to all forms of criminalities on Nigeria maritime domain.

“On behalf of the Commanding Officer of FOB, Ibaka, Navy Capt. MM. Kabiru, we shall be handing over 230 bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice suspected to be smuggled into Nigeria from the Republic of Cameroon to Superintendent of Customs, Mr Kikems Danbana,” he said.

The commanding officer warned smugglers to stay clear of the Nigerian maritime boders, stressing that personnel of FOB Ibaka would not relent until the Akwa Ibom waterways is free from all forms of criminalities.

He urged them to desist from smuggling and other illegal businesses and engage in legitimate endeavours to avoid being arrested.

“This arrest was made on Sunday, April 10 at about 03:29hours by personnel of Forward Operating Base, Ibaka, who are constantly at the waterways to ensure that the waterways is safe from all form of maritime illegalities.

“It is important to also state that the patrol are conducted in compliance with the strategic directives of the Chief of the Naval staff, Vice Adm. Auwul Gambo, which is in consonance with directives of Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Naval Command.

“So, as much as these criminals will not stop to operate in the waterways, we will also not stop to make sure that we catch up on them and handover them to the necessary prosecuting agencies,” he said.

Receiving the suspects and 230 bags of rice on behalf of Nigerian Custom Service, Mr Kikems Danbana, Officer in Charge of Oron Axis, Joint Border Patrol Team commended the Navy for their vigilance, assuring that the Customs would do everything possible to stop smuggling in the country.

He said the rice would be transferred to Government warehouse in Calabar, the only approved warehouse for Akwa Ibom and Cross River for custody.