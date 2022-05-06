Again, NCC boss, Danbatta, receives award on Impactful Leadership

The trove of garlands for the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, swelled again as he received “Leadership Excellence and Economic Impact Award”.

This time, the honour came from the African Leadership Organisation (ALO), publishers of “The African Leadership Magazine”.

The conferment of the award occurred recently at the ALO’s annual Africa Legislative, Legal and Good Governance Conference which took place at the Sheraton Hotel in Abuja, where ALO rallied stakeholders to its conference focused on “Policy, Justice and Global Cooperation for Building Back Better”. The ALO organised the event in collaboration with the National Bar Association (NBA) of the United States of America.

Africa Leadership Organisation was unequivocal that Danbatta was deserving of the award because of his outstanding achievements as the Chief Telecom Regulator in Nigeria, especially over the past five years, during which the country’s telecom sector has shown spectacular landmarks.

Presenting the award to Danbatta, the Chairman, ALO, Dr. Ken Giami, emphasised that in keeping with the ALO’s tradition of celebrating African excellence and achievement, it has continued to showcase the bright sides of the continent’s success stories by giving recognition to deserving individuals.

Receiving the award on behalf of Danbatta, a Deputy Director at the Legal and Regulatory Services Department of NCC, Chizua Whyte, appreciated ALO for the award and stated that the NCC considers it another encouraging milestone to do more in regulating the nation’s telecommunications sector.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

