Again, NDLEA advocates drug test for students 





The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Brig-General Mohammed Buba Marwa (rtd), has advocated Drug Integrity Test for students ofNigerian universities as part of measures to reduce drug abuse and its devastating consequences in the country.

This was even as he called on the university communities to partner with NDLEA to set up outposts on campuses so as to deter drug dealers withinuniversities.

This he said, will safeguard the future of Nigerian youths.

General Marwa, according to the NOUN bulletin,made the call during the launch of the “Drug Free University” campaign and the inauguration of the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) club.

General Marwa said the launch of WADA club was indicative of the university’s commitment to the campaign against drug abuse.

“The launch of the WADA Club is a significant gesture that the students, staff and indeed the entire community of the university of Abuja have joined in the campaign against drug abuse. A drug free Nigeria is no longer a mirage. It is a goal that can and must be accomplished. Together we can make it,” he said.