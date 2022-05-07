Again, NERC speaks on tarrif increase

Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) Friday clarified that the tariff increase reported by some sections of the media was effected since December 2021.

The Chairman of NERC, Engineer Garba Sanusi, who spoke to newsmen in Abuja, said it was not a new hike, adding that NERC had not approved a new tariff increase contrary to the report.

Recall that in its website on Thursday, the commission published a review of a tariff increase for six Distribution Companies (DisCos) with effect from December 2021.

The DisCos include, Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC); Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC); Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDC); Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDC); Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IKEDC) and Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

“NERC as of today has not approved any tariff increase and there is no any indication that the DisCos have increased their tariffs. What we posted on our website was the tariff review with effect from December 2021”, Garba said.

Though he admitted that it is part of the functions of the commission to review tariff considering the inflationary and exchange rate fluctuations, the NERC chairman stated that a new tariff increase has not taken place.

The document issued on December 29, 2021, and signed by NERC chairman, Sanusi Garba and , Vice chairman, Musiliu Oseni, however, assured Nigerians that the new was not intended to cause panic.

The commission said that some indices considered for the tariff increase include gas price, inflation, exchange rate, US inflation rate and available generation capacity, adding that these indices shall be reviewed every six months to update the tariffs with changes in the indices as applicable in line with the multi-year tariff order (MYTO).

