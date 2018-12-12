Again, NNPC advises against panic buying

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has assured petroleum products consumers across the country not to engage in panic buying as it holds 2.6 billion litres of Premium Motor Spirit otherwise called petrol and 90,000 metric tonnes of Dual Purpose Kerosene (Kerosene), saying the holding is expected to last 52 days, assuming no single drop of products is imported from now.

NNPC Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs, Mr. Ndu Ughamadu, in a release yesterday in Abuja said the purported shut down of operations by Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPPMAN) would not affect products distribution as NNPC has ordered all its depots across the country and those of bulk purchase Marketers it recently entered agreements with to undertake a 24 hour operations to avert any shortages in products distribution in the country.

Ughamadu stated: “All NNPC depots, Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC) throughput partner depots, the Major Marketers depots and depots of Depot and Petroleum Products Marketers Association of Nigeria (DAPMAN) members who signed the Bulk Purchase Agreement, BPA, with PPMC as well as NNPC Retail stations, Major Marketers Association of Nigeria (MOMAN) and Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) filling stations, will continue to operate at maximum levels to ensure uninterrupted distribution of petroleum products nationwide.

The oil corporation noted that despite the threats by DAPPMAN, the government will go ahead to settle the N236bn first tranche of the verified subsidy claims of the oil marketers in line with the approval of Federal Executive Council (FEC) and National Assembly (NASS), as noted by its Chief Operating Officer, Downstream, Engr. Henry Nkem Obih recently.

