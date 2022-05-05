Again, NRC gives update on repair works along attacked Abuja-Kaduna route 





The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) Thursday said preparation are on top gear to resume its suspended services on the Abuja-Kaduna route following a deadly terrorist attack on a train on March 28th 2022 in which many passengers were killed while others kidnapped are still being held captive by the terrorists.

The notice to resume the service was contained in a statement giving update on rehabilitation works on the damaged track which the corporation said are repaired.

The NRC said: “In our concerted efforts at restoring the AKTS tracks corridor for resumption of service soon please note the connection of the AKTS line has been achieved. This implies that the major track components (Concrete Sleepers and Rails) have been completely laid. The south end of the tracks (which was destroyed by the explosion) has been successfully joined with the north end. Track access between and Kaduna is now restored.

“The Technical Team continue with other track stabilisation works including Ballasting, Temping, Fastening of accessories (clips, bolts and nuts) and Welding Loco 2502 which was involved in the accident not and (though damaged) at the end due to trapped lack of route Rigasa access has now crossed to the ldu end and taken for workshop examination proper and routine maintenance.”

The document added “As we have mentioned in our earlier releases, Kaduna Train Abuja-Service will resume soon (AKTS) with additional security measures in place for passengers requiring NIN to provide for registration verification to train prior tickets purchasing. This is for improved passenger profiling and safety on-board.

“We encourage anyone still looking for a loved one or for update to please contact the following numbers in our situation room: Mrs. Lola 08023310145 , Mr. Mahmood 07038356015. “

