Again, Ogun APC conducts parallel state congresses.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun state, Saturday, conducted two parallel state congresses as factions loyal to Sen. Ibikunle Amosun and Gov. Dapo Abiodun held primaries at separate venues

Our correspondent observed that while the faction loyal to the former Governor and Senator representing Ogun Central, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun had its congress at the Palace of the Alake and paramount ruler of Egbaland, faction loyal to the Governor its own at the MKO stadium Abeokuta

Earlier, the congress at the Ake Palace was disrupted by thugs allegedly loyal to the governor with sporadic gun shots.

Reacting to the violence Gbenga Opaleye, who claimed to be the congress chairman appointed by the national secretariat of the party to monitor the congress in the state, condemned the act of violence which he described as senseless.

Normalcy however, returned hours later, which paved way for the emergence of Chief Derin Adebiyi as the state chairman, while Chief Jide Ojuko and Mr Oluwatoyin Adebusuwa emerged as the Deputy Chairman and Secretary of the group respectively.

At the MKO Stadium, the faction loyal to Governor Abiodun produced Chief Yemi Sanusi as its chairman, while Aderibigbe Tella and Tunde Oladunjoye as secretary and Publicity Secretary, respectively.

Address the delegates at the MKO stadium, Gov. Dapo Abiodun hailed the party chieftains and members of the party for the peaceful conduct of the congress in the state.

He declared the congress which was conducted by the 7-man State Congress Committee led by Hon. Bayo Ohu and witnessed by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) led by the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Ogun, Olusegun Agbaje, as free and fair.

In his remarks, the chairman of congress committee, Bayo Ohu, informed that all aspirants for different elective positions of the party were duly screened on Friday.

He maintained that any congress held outside the MKO Abiola Stadium was nothing but “exercise in futility”, adding that the committee had the mandate of the National Working Committee of the party to monitor the exercise.

He submitted that 1,730 delegates participated in the congress which was conducted in a peaceful atmosphere.