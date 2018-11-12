Again, Okorocha accuses Oshiomhole of falsehood, manipulation

Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha has again taken a swipe at the All Progressives Congress (APC) national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, over the bribery allegation levelled against him, describing Oshiomhole as “an expert in falsehood and manipulation.”

Okorocha, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwemeodo, yesterday said that he was not surprised at the allegation as a member of the party, Ahmed Gulak, had made the same allegation.

“In giving account of his encounter with the DSS, the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole once again took on Governor Rochas Okorocha, talking about how the governor offered him bribe and he refused and repeated his claim that he wants to stop the governor from building family dynasty.

Alhaji Ahmed Gulak had one month after his kidnap tale also made the same allegation of two mgationillion dollars bribe which he said he also rejected. Our worry is that Comrade Oshiomhole and Gulak have decided to impugn on the intelligence of Nigerians with all these their latest accounts.”

“On the side of Oshiomhole he has been telling the world that he wants to stop Okorocha from building a dynasty in Imo. And he only needed to be questioned by the DSS Personnel to remember that the governor offered him bribe and he refused.

“Do Gulak and Oshiomhole think that Nigerians are not intelligent enough to detach the truth from falsehood. These are partners in falsehood and they are on media campaign to cover up the mess they put themselves in Imo.

“To say the least, Adams Oshiomhole is the “father – father”of family dynasty or nepotism or “familiocracy”. Uche Nwosu is from Nkwerre Local Government, while Rochas Okorocha is from Ideato South LGA. They have no relationship aside the in-law issue.

“The only relation of Governor Okorocha, who is in his government, is Ogechi Ololo from Owerri North. She does not answer Ogechi Okorocha. There is no other direct or indirect relation of Okorocha in his government. So, as it stands now, Rochas is the only Okorocha running election”, he said.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.