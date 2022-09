Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has found solace in the hands of a Kogi-born business mogul, Mariam Anako.

Anako was welcomed into the palace Tuesday night after brief rites at the entrance.

The monarch got married again 10 months after prophetess Naomi Silekunola, left the palace.

Naomi made the separation publicly with the monarch on December 23, 2021, and ended a marriage that produced Ooni’s only son, Tadenikawo.

