Again, PDP condemns attack at Oba Palace, calls for investigation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman National Campaign Council on Edo Governorship Election, Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has again condemned in the strongest terms, the attack on the party entourage at the Palace of Oba of Benin on Saturday by thugs allegedly sponsored by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Wike, according to a statement signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Olofbondiyan, described the attack “as despicable, and called for a thorough investigation of the attack.

Also, Wike said the PDP campaign organization has commenced independent investigation into the roles played by certain individuals, including a certain businessman in the dastard and desecrating act.

He claimed that ” the campaign is also looking into the roles played by one Kabaka in the attack against our entourage.

“Furthermore, the candidate of the APC, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, also needs to understand clearly that there is a limit to intimidation and thuggery, particularly in this election, he added.

The statement in part read “It is highly irresponsible for anybody to attempt to harass, intimidate or cause harm to an assemblage of governors and leaders of the PDP, let alone at the palace of the highly revered Oba of Benin.

“We are already investigating this attempt and if we confirm the involvement of the said businessman, the APC gubernatorial candidate or the said Kabaka, we will not hesitate to take a strong and very decisive action. Enough is Enough!

“The ancient seat of the Oba of Benin is respected and revered across the globe. As a mark of honor for the Oba of Benin, the governors and leaders of our party considered it imperative to pay a visit and honor the monarch.

“It is, therefore, reprehensible that any true Bini son or daughter will choose such an occasion to demean the monarch and his chiefs.

“While we leave this to the decision of the Oba and his council, we want to place on record that no motley group of political vagabonds will be allowed to embarrass us in this campaign.

“We counsel the said businessman, the APC gubernatorial candidate and the said Kabaka to desist from further plans to cause mayhem as those who sow a wind should be ready to reap the whirlwind”.