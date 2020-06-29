Again, PDP mocks Ize-Iyamu’s relationship with Oshiomhole

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has challenged the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Edo state governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to present any positive comment made on him by the erstwhile APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

Ize-Iyamu had claimed all that Oshiomhole said about him were not from his heart.

But the PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the former governor of Edo had never made any positive comments on Ize-Iyamu.

“It is already in the public domain that Oshiomhole, in his official capacity as governor of Edo state, declared and even swore before God and man that Ize-Iyamu is an impostor, a fake pastor, rusticated student, a career dropout, acid bath assailant, liar, treasury looter; an incompetent and questionable character, who is only good for night meetings and not fit to be the governor of Edo state, among other damaging testimonials”.

The party added that “Oshiomhole did not speak from his heart when he went public on him, is completely defeatist as the former governor repeatedly stated that he bore full responsibility for the statements he made against the APC candidate.

“Our party notes that Ize-Iyamu is not pursuing any defamation case to disprove the former governor. Instead, he is claiming that Oshiomhole also made certain fair comments on him.

“The PDP hereby challenges Ize Iyamu to make such positive comments by the Oshiomhole public.

“Moreover, Ize-Iyamu must note that while he is seeking an unattainable cleansing in political purgatory, the people of Edo state have move on in their irrevocable decision to continue to develop their state under the leadership of Governor Godwin Obaseki and nothing, not even the lies, propaganda, vindictiveness and selfish interests of the APC and its leaders can change the course of victory for Governor Obaseki in the September election”.