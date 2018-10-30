Again, Shites invade Abuja city center, clash with Police, other Security Agencies

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) popularly known as Shites have again clashed with security operatives after they trooped into the heart of Nigeria’s capital, Abuja.

The incident, which is the third within four days witnessed influx of the Islamic Sect members who carried out their procession around Wuse 2, part of Maitama and Central Business District (CBD)

The group said its members were holding a procession to mark the 2018 Arbaeen, a Muslim religious observance that occurs 40 days after the day of Ashura – another religious observance mostly celebrated by Shiites.

While they marched from the Aguiyi Ironsi Road in the Maitama area through Wuse II, Police dispersed the Shiite members using teargas, which led to violence.

They were eventually stopped by the security operatives as they attempted to gain access into the central business district.

The group is protesting the continued detention of its leader, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, by the Federal Government.

On Saturday, the group clashed with personnel of the Nigerian Military in Zuba, a satellite town on the outskirt of Abuja where at least three people lost their lives.

On Monday, the Shiite group clashed again with soldiers around Nyanya axis, another Abuja surburb and no fewer than 16 of their members were reportedly killed. Soldiers were said to have engaged them after they hauled stones at their direction. movement was temporary hauled and Residents were meant to stay a point without getting to their destination for hours.

An official statement from the Army thereafter explained that at least three people died on the part of the Shiite group while four soldiers were injured during the incident.

It further explained that the Shiites forced their way into the troops’ checkpoint at Kugbo/Karu bridge after overrunning the police.

The three members of the group were reportedly killed while the soldiers were trying to repel them, having attacked the troops.

