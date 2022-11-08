Again, terrorists abduct Catholic priest in Kaduna 

Terrorists, Tuesday, abducted a Catholic Priest in Kaduna state, Rev. Fr. Abraham Kunat.

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kaduna State, Reverend Joseph John Hayab, confirmed the abduction saying a lot was happening in the state unreported.

The Chancellor, Archdiocese of Kaduna, Rev. Fr. Christian Okewu Emmanuel, in a statement made available to journalists, said “I write to inform you of the abduction of one of our priests, Rev. Fr. Abraham Kunat, the Parish Priest of St Bernard, Idon Gida on Tuesday, 8 November, 2022 at about 12:30am.

“The incident took place at St Mulumba, Kurmin Sara, Kachia LGA, where Fr Kunat has been residing all along due to the insecurity situation.

“We solicit for the prayerful support of the faithful and indeed all men and women of goodwill that God Almighty will take control of the situation, preserve our priest, and bring him back to us in peace,” he said.

Reverend Joseph Hayab, while confirming the abduction of Father Kunat, said “It is a sad situation because he is the priest of Idom but was picked at his village Kurmin Sara in Kachia LGA. It’s a very sad situation because many things are happening in the state unreported.”

According to the State CAN Chairman, “a lot need to be done to secure the residents from criminal elements terrorising the people across the state.”