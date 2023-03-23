Again, Wike invites Tinubu to Rivers

Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has invited the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, for the commissioning of projects.

Wike disclosed this on Wednesday during a press briefing in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital.

He said, “Everyday we campaign, commission, and flag-off projects and you think the people are not seeing. Yesterday, I inspected two flyovers that I am inviting the president-elect to come and commission. Yes, I’m inviting the president-elect.

“By Monday next week, we will start commissioning another round of projects.”

