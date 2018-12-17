Again, Yuk Edochie jumps to PDP, backs Atiku

Nollywood actor and movie director, Yul Edochie has joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), his third political affiliation in less than two years.

The filmmaker has also announced his resignation as the senior special assistant (SSA) on creative and entertainment media to Willie Obiano, Anambra governor.

Edochie said his decision to join the PDP and support the presidential ambition of Atiku Abubakar is for the sake of Nigerians.

The actor on Monday said he believes in the PDP’s agenda for the country.

He tweeted: “Today I gave up my position as SSA to Governor of Anambra & joined the PDP with tons of my supporters to give 100% support to @atiku & @PeterObi.

“I do this for all suffering Nigerians. I believe it will not be in vain I believe in @OfficialPDPNig

“I thank you sir, His Excellency Chief Willie Obiano, the Executive Governor of Anambra State for giving me the opportunity to work with you, also to the First Lady of Anambra Chief Mrs Ebelechukwu Obiano.

“Nigeria needs me. I also thank the Chief of Staff of Anambra State, Chief Primus Odili.”

