Agama attack: Engr Oleho consoles victims, donates relief materials

… Charges security operatives to redouble efforts

The true messenger of hope for the Benue South Senatorial District, Engr Austin Oleho, was on Friday evening at Ojapo in Okpokwu Local Government where he visited the victims of Agama attack to console them and also encouraged the innocent to always put their trust in God almighty our Creator.

Engr Oleho was earlier received by the entire APC family of Okpokwu, and was intimidated by the Local Government party Chairman, Hon Emmanuel Ejembi who appreciated the messenger of hope for being the first party chieftain to have visited the his people since the ugly incident.

Dr Mrs Christy Ekoja, also thanked him and his team for the visit which is the true reflection of his personality as the true messenger of hope.

Engr Oleho also appreciated the courageous efforts of the security operatives and the local vigilante in their relentless efforts to secure local communities and dwellers and also urged them to redouble efforts and expand their information gathering to prevent any further attack on the noble villagers in a bid to safe guarding the lives and properties of the local communities.

He further made some donations to the survivors at the Internally Displaced People’s IDP camp to cater for the wellbeing and promised to reach out to them and prayed for the souls of the innocent people killed in the attack to rest with the Almighty God.

