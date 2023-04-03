Agba Jalingo released after one week in detention

Popular journalist, Citizen Jalingo, has been released after one week at the Medium Security Custodial Center Kuje, Abuja.

He was released on Monday April 3, 2023, by Justice Zainab Abubakar of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court for alleged acts of cybercrime.

Blueprint had reported that the activist was charged bordering on false publication intended to cause, “annoyance, ill will and insult,” on the person of Mrs. Ayade, wife of Mr. Frank Ayade, who is the younger brother of Cross River Governor, Senator Ben Ayade.

